‘This is not just food but employee retention strategy’: Meta techie after lunch visit to Google’s London office

An Indian tech professional working with Meta in London has sparked an online conversation after sharing a candid video of his lunch visit to Google’s London office. A Meta techie’s lunch visit to Google went viral. (Instagram/itsamitdutta)

A lunch break that felt unreal The video, posted by Amit Dutta on Instagram, shows him walking through Google’s office while narrating his experience in a voiceover that sounds equal parts amused and amazed. “I don't think any office does food as well as Google. So recently I visited Google's office in London just for lunch, and honestly, calling this place an office feels illegal,” he says, setting the tone for what follows.

Dutta describes the building as resembling a tech museum and points out small details that stood out to him, including glass doors decorated with childhood cartoon characters that took him down memory lane. The moment he reaches the cafeteria, his restraint clearly disappears. “I went straight to the cafeteria and immediately lost all my self control. Mac and cheese, yes. Soya beans dipped in a red wine sauce, also yes,” he says in the clip.

Food that steals the spotlight He continues his narration with humour, pausing on dishes that surprised him the most. Referring to one item, he says, “For some reasons, they call it simplicity meatballs, which feels a little aggressive for soya beans. But okay, who am I to judge?” He also highlights the endless salad options and a wild berry iced tea that completed his meal.

Just when it seemed the experience could not get any better, dessert arrived. “But then dessert happened. An orange poppy seed cake, which was physically impossible to say no to,” he adds. The biggest highlight, however, was the in house barista. “An actual human making an actual mocha. And wow, I forgot how good office coffee can be when someone genuinely cares,” Dutta says.

He wraps up his review with a line that many viewers quickly latched on to. “This isn't just lunch. This is an employee retention strategy.”

