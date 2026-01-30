‘This is not just food but employee retention strategy’: Meta techie after lunch visit to Google’s London office
A Meta techie visited Google’s London office for lunch.
An Indian tech professional working with Meta in London has sparked an online conversation after sharing a candid video of his lunch visit to Google’s London office.
A lunch break that felt unreal
The video, posted by Amit Dutta on Instagram, shows him walking through Google’s office while narrating his experience in a voiceover that sounds equal parts amused and amazed. “I don't think any office does food as well as Google. So recently I visited Google's office in London just for lunch, and honestly, calling this place an office feels illegal,” he says, setting the tone for what follows.
Dutta describes the building as resembling a tech museum and points out small details that stood out to him, including glass doors decorated with childhood cartoon characters that took him down memory lane. The moment he reaches the cafeteria, his restraint clearly disappears. “I went straight to the cafeteria and immediately lost all my self control. Mac and cheese, yes. Soya beans dipped in a red wine sauce, also yes,” he says in the clip.
Food that steals the spotlight
He continues his narration with humour, pausing on dishes that surprised him the most. Referring to one item, he says, “For some reasons, they call it simplicity meatballs, which feels a little aggressive for soya beans. But okay, who am I to judge?” He also highlights the endless salad options and a wild berry iced tea that completed his meal.
Just when it seemed the experience could not get any better, dessert arrived. “But then dessert happened. An orange poppy seed cake, which was physically impossible to say no to,” he adds. The biggest highlight, however, was the in house barista. “An actual human making an actual mocha. And wow, I forgot how good office coffee can be when someone genuinely cares,” Dutta says.
He wraps up his review with a line that many viewers quickly latched on to. “This isn't just lunch. This is an employee retention strategy.”
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts with envy and humour
The video was shared with the caption, “Hard to leave when the office food is so good,” and soon drew a wave of comments. One user joked, “So, we can go to Google for lunch,” to which Dutta replied, “as a guest yes.” Another viewer wrote, “Google surpasses all good restaurants,” while someone else commented, “Manifesting to work here soon.”
Others reacted with a more personal touch. One user wrote, “Loved the time we spent together exploring the office.” Another curious follower asked, “Wasn't Google food in your mind before switching to Meta?” to which Dutta candidly responded, “It was. Not an easy decision.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
