This is the moment when a cat mom realises her kitty really does love her. Watch

For people who have pets, be it cats or dogs, it becomes quite a memorable moment when they finally realise that their little pets definitely love them a lot. These moments bring a smile to their faces and become a memory that these people get to cherish for a lifetime. And when these memories get recorded, these videos definitely make for a wonderful watch for people who love to see cats and dogs expressing their affection towards their humans.

This video that has been shared on Reddit shows a moment of an extremely cute interaction between an adorable feline and its human. It shows how a woman is lying on a surface with her cat on her. The both are trying to nap, just when the cutest moment ever takes place and the woman is left smiling and gushing over it. The woman tries to kiss her kitty and the pet takes a few moments to analyse what exactly is happening. Soon enough, it affectionately puts its head against her mouth to show her some love.

And this moment has not only won over this cat mom but also the whole of Reddit. Or at least the members of the subReddit where this video was posted, named r/aww. “The moment I realised my cat was in love with me,” reads the caption to this adorable cat video that has been winning hearts and is sure to make you smile as well.

Watch it here:

The video has been shared on Reddit 13 hours ago and has already received more than 69,500 upvotes on it. It has also received various comments from people who love cats and definitely couldn’t get enough of this moment.

“Both the cat and you smiling is so adorable,” posted a Reddit user. “When you know you are a cat’s person there is nothing like it,” reads a comment from yet another individual. “How old is your kitty? Very cute. I wish my cat would do that,” wrote a third. To this, the original poster replied, “He was six months right here. We’re literally inseparable now.”

What are your thoughts on this cute cat video?