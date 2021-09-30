This lucky chair travelled all the way from Maharashtra to Manchester, United Kingdom

So, the last inanimate object that I heard of traveling was ‘pants’ in the movie series ‘Sisterhood of traveling pants’. But now, a similar real-life incident has baffled everyone.

An iron chair has literally traveled all the way from Maharashtra to Manchester, United Kingdom. Yes, you heard us right.

Balu Lokhande Chair.(Life Beyond Numbers)

To be precise, the chair traveled about 7,500 kilometers from the Sangli district of Maharashtra to the restaurant in England.

This chair was found with a Marathi name and village etched on its back outside a restaurant in Manchester. A senior sports analyst and veteran cricketer, Sunandan Lele, shared the video of this chair that has gone viral on social media – with many wondering how it got there.

Lele was walking in the Atrium area of ​​Manchester when he saw an iron chair in the vicinity of a restaurant. He suddenly noticed that it was written ‘Balu Lokhande, Savlaj’ on the back of this chair. And so he at once took the video and posted it on his Instagram handle. Within no time, the video went viral on social media.

The mystery surrounding the chair was yet to be revealed. And so, a media team traced a man named Balu Lokhande, who is a Mandap decorator from Savlaj, Maharashtra. The team then met Lokhande in person at his village.

The decorator narrated that he had sold this chair for scrap some 15 years ago. Each of those chairs in the lot weighed about 13 kg. Due to the introduction of plastic chairs, the demand for such chairs was depleting, so he had to sell them. He recalled selling them for 10 rupees a kg as part of scrap and buying plastic chairs. These scrap chairs were then sold to someone in Mumbai – and later, purchased as antique furniture by a foreign businessman.

Balu had seen the video and afterward been contacted by Sunandan Lele himself.

“I told Lele, too, that it was our chair. Even today they Lokhande’s company still owns some similar chairs. The grapes of our Savlaj already reached overseas, but who knows how “London Saheb’ fell in love with our chair,” Balu Lokhande told the team.

Damn! What a lucky chair!

This was story was first published on Life Beyond Numbers.