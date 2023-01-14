This man's morning chai has gone viral on the net for the wrong reasons. Here's why

Most people like to start their day with a refreshing cup of chai. It's one of those beloved beverages that has seen multiple versions and modifications. That's also why many have their own chai recipes. However, recently, a chai cup has caught the attention of many people online. Now, if you are wondering why allow us to tell you.

It all started with a tweet from Rahul Verma on January 11. In this tweet, he posted a picture of his morning chai in a blue cup with a bun on the side. The post was captioned "Good Morning. Morning tea. Aap ke yahan chai ko kya bolte hain (Good morning. Morning tea. What is chai called at your place?)" Even though the post looked decent at first glance, Twitter users quickly pointed out the colour of his chai and said 'where is the tea?'

Take a look at the post here:

Good morning, morning tea 🔥

Aap ke yahan chai ko kya bolte hain 😊 pic.twitter.com/yZ3MQFziNE — rahul verma (@rahulverma08) January 11, 2023

Since this post was made, it has garnered a lot of interest online and now has 283 likes and several comments. Many netizens were not convinced by the white colour of this tea.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

One person in the Twitter comments section said, "Isse doodh kehte hai (This is called milk)," followed by a confused emoji. A second person was puzzled and inquired," Ye Chai ha ? (Is this chai?)". Another user humorously commented "Sir aap ko bhi Chai bol kar Horlicks thoosa ja raha hai? I did that to my kids all their childhood (Sir, you are also getting horlicks in the name of chai? I did that to my kids all their childhood)".

Rahul did seem surprised by the backlash and even replied to many comments and also tweeted in response, “kuch logon ko meri chai pasand kyon nahee aa rahi.. itni tasty toh ha (Why are some people not liking my chai? It is good in taste").

