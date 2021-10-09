This otherwise brave dog is scared of just a few little things. Watch

This is the tale of a brave dog named Lady who at times gets spooked by a few little things. Don’t judge her yet, chances are the video showing the things that scare her may turn out to be frightening for you too. Also, this is one of those videos that not only will make you giggle but may prompt you say “aww” too.

The video is shared on the pooch’s personal Instagram page. “So many scary things she says,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show Lady standing in a ghost costume while holding a pumpkin-styled bag in her mouth. A text on the screen explains, “Things my dog is scared of.”

Take a look at the video to find more about what scares the pet dog.

The post has been shared nearly 14 hours ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 5,300 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“I would be scared too,” wrote an Instagram user. “That bath water is a scary blue,” posted another. “It’s OK Lady, Hinckley is also afraid of everything!” expressed a pet parent.

What are your thoughts on the post?

