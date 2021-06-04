Home / Trending / This peacock isn’t shy about flaunting its gorgeous plumage. Seen viral video?
The image shows a peacock slowly showing its plumage.(Twitter/@caenhillcc)
The image shows a peacock slowly showing its plumage.(Twitter/@caenhillcc)
This peacock isn’t shy about flaunting its gorgeous plumage. Seen viral video?

The video has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 12:46 PM IST

If you enjoy watching videos of animals and birds, here is a clip which will leave you very happy. It’s a stunning video of a peacock flaunting its gorgeous plumage. The incredible clip is now making people go “Wow.”

Shared on Twitter, the video shows a peacock named Duran. “The amazing peacock called Duran display in slow motion,” reads the caption shared along with the clip.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the video has gathered nearly 9.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Moreover, it is also now being re-shared by many across various social media platforms.

The video prompted people to share various reactions. There were some who were quick to notice the peahen standing behind the peacock and commented how the bird is trying to impress the female peafowl.

“That’s a female behind him, so... I wonder who this display was for. Lol,” shared a Twitter user. Others couldn’t stop appreciating the animal’s beauty. Just like this individual who posted, “I never realized how they sway to spread their plumage,” shared another. “Ohhh my goodness how utterly stunning. Magical,” expressed a third.

Here’s how some others reacted:

What are your thoughts on this beautiful video?

twitter viral video

