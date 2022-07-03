This trio's 90's annual day dance video on AR Rahman's Nanare will take you down memory lane. Watch

The school's annual day function is what students eagerly wait for. The event has everything, from dance performances to skits, to keep students hooked and entertained. Case in point, this annual day dance video shows a troika grooving to AR Rahman's Nanare. The viral video is equally hilarious and entertaining and may take you down memory lane.

"Nanare Song (90s annual day dance)," reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram with several hashtags, including #funnyvideo and #instagram. The video portrays what annual day dance performances looked like in the 90s. We are not revealing anything so that you can fully enjoy the dance performance.

Take a look at the video below:

The video was shared a few days ago and has since racked up over 19.3 million views and more than 1.8 million likes. The share has also invited varied comments from fans and celebrities.

While actors Esha Gupta and Gayathrie Shankar posted laughing emoticons, Priya Mani Raj wrote, "This is hilarious!" An individual commented, "The way when he kicked the cloth that fell on the ground while dancing. " "10 points for gracefulness," shared another. "You took me back to my school days," posted a third. Many also tagged their friends in the comments section.