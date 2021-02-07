This US shelter is letting cats poop on names of people’s exes on Valentine’s Day
Breaking up with someone is an extremely hard job, but what’s worse than that is getting over that person and go on towards a fresh start. If you’re nodding at the all of these words, then the Lexington Humane Society in US may just have the perfect solution for you. As a part of their smear campaign, the society has arranged for a rather bizarre way to help people get over their exes on this Valentine’s Day. Even if you’re not going through such a phase, the unusual campaign may leave you giggling.
“Flame fizzled out? Catfished? Dumped? Our adoptable kitties have your back and will dump all over your ex,” reads a part of the post by the society. “Do you know what’s crappier than a room full of litter boxes? Exes! Allow our cats to demonstrate your disgust for your ex with our smear campaign. For only a $10 donation, your ex’s name will be written in one of our litter boxes – waiting for our cats to literally poop on them,” explains the post further.
The novel, and rather odd, method also allows individuals to contribute to the shelter animals.
Take a look at the share:
Shared on February 4, the post has garnered over 400 reactions along with several comments and donations for the cause. People couldn’t stop appreciating the idea and many dropped some names for the kitties to poop on too.
“This is by far the best idea y’all have ever come up with and I tip my hat to whoever thought of it!” congratulated a Facebook user. “It should last longer than February 15,” commented another. “Do you get a photo of it after,” asked a third.
What are your thoughts on this unusual idea?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man swallows earbud while sleeping, cautions others not to do so
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US shelter is letting cats poop on your ex’s name this Valentine’s Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Narrow escape: RPF saves disabled man trying to board running train
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grandpa returns stolen handcuffs to police after 60 years due to this reason
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat shows how to get plenty of exercise while staying indoors. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elephants ‘teach’ people how to take dust bath correctly. Seen the clip yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Vibing cat video gets a Bernie Sanders’ meme twist. That’s not all
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Terai forest division develops mixed vegetation for elephants. Here’s why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
94-year-old Canadian becomes world's oldest waterskier. Watch record making clip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rapper implants pink diamond worth millions into his forehead. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog sent off by referee for invading pitch during football match in Serbia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of train at snow-covered station in Himachal Pradesh is a sight to behold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man teaches ‘physically-distanced, pandemic-safe’ bhangra in snow. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ratan Tata reacts to #BharatRatnaForRatanTata campaign on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Food for heart’: 106-year-old French pianist is set to release her sixth album
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox