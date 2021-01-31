This video of a panda playing in the snow may be the best thing you’ll see today

As another weekend draws to a close, Monday blues might be creeping in. If you're already dreading the start of this new working week, then here is a video you must check out. This recording, which shows a panda playing in the snow, may soothe all your stresses away, even if it is only for the clip's duration.

Smithsonian's National Zoo shared a longer version of this video on YouTube back in 2019. The recording has captured the attention of netizens once again after being shared on Twitter on January 26. Nature & Animals Twitter page shared this clip with a caption reading, "This is the most important video you'll see today". Watching the video may make you agree with the statement.

The 15-second-long recording opens to a shot of a panda blissfully rolling in the snow. The animal continues to play gleefully in the cold, until the end of the clip.

Check out the video below, and get to 'aww' excessively:

This is the most important video you'll see today! pic.twitter.com/yNwwwMAlo8 — Nature & Animals🌴 (@AnimalsWorId) January 26, 2021

If seeing that video left a massive smile on your face, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this post has received a lot of love from netizens. The recording currently has over 17.6 million views. The tweet in itself has amassed many appreciative comments.

Here's how tweeple reacted to the share. One person said, "Wow".

Another individual wrote, "Pandas are the cutest". Do you agree with that claim? “I wanna play with that panda!” read one comment under the post. Does that sentiment resonate with you too?

What are your thoughts on this clip?