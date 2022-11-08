Home / Trending / This video of Japanese students performing synchronized walks is internet gold

This video of Japanese students performing synchronized walks is internet gold

Published on Nov 08, 2022 04:52 PM IST

The jaw-dropping video shows several students walking in precise unison.

The image shows Japanese students walking in precise unison. These highly synchronized walks are known as 'Shuudan koudou' which stands for 'collective action'. (Twitter/@RichiGlezDavila)
The image shows Japanese students walking in precise unison. These highly synchronized walks are known as 'Shuudan koudou' which stands for 'collective action'. (Twitter/@RichiGlezDavila)
By Arfa Javaid

An old video of Japanese students who have taken walking to a whole new level is going crazy viral again across social media platforms, and the reasons will become quite clear to you once you watch it. It shows several students dressed in black suits walking backwards, forwards, sideways, and diagonally - all in precise unison. The highly choreographed crossings seen in this video are called 'Shuudan koudou' (collective action), a group activity where people perform stunning intersecting walks. They have been traditionally performed by the students of Nippon Sports Science University for many decades now.

The jaw-dropping video was posted by Twitter user Richi Glez Davila with the caption, “And when you think you've already seen incredible things, you find this... 'Japanese students performing synchronized crossings'.”

Watch the stunning video that is going viral online below:

The video was shared two days ago on Twitter and has since accumulated more than 2.3 million views and several comments. Netizens also took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

“To achieve this synchronization they had to have practiced it countless times. I imagine that mathematics must be present in the minds of these young people in each step and in each movement,” wrote an individual in the comments section. “What I love is that they do it dressed in a suit!” posted another. “wow!! Thanks for sharing!!” expressed a third. “Great coordination,” commented a fourth. “Wow!!!” shared a fifth.

its viral viral video
