This video of two bison crossing a bridge is an instant mood lifter
Have you ever seen a video which is so simple yet wholesome that it leaves you with a smile on your face? If yes, then this video involving two bison will evoke the same feeling in you. Even if you haven’t, let this clip be your first.
The video, which has now left many happy, was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu. It captures a simple yet pleasing scene of two bison crossing a bridge. “Bison cross a bridge in the picturesque Golf Course at Wellington #Nilgiris.” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.
The video shows exactly what the caption describes. It opens with one bison walking towards a small bridge. Within moments, a second bison also joins in to cross the bridge.
Take a look at the video:
Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 5,100 views. Along with that, it has also received tons of comments from people. While some commented on the beauty of the place, others wrote that the video filled them with joy.
“So beautiful place,” wrote a Twitter user. “Incredible Nilgiri, incredible India,” commented another. “Great capture,” shared a third.
What are your thoughts on the video?
