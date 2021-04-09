This viral video of longest melody played by a model train will leave you in awe

Every now and then, the Guinness World Records takes to their official Instagram account to share different record creating videos. The clips usually leave people intrigued or amazed, often both at the same time. Just like this entertaining video which shows longest melody played by a model train.

“Longest Melody Played By A Model Train. All aboard for a spectacular musical journey. Congratulations to @miniaturwunderland in Hamburg, Germany,” they wrote while sharing the clip.

The video since being shared some 22 hours ago has received over 3.1 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing.

While replying to their own post, they shared update about the record. “The model train performed a compilation of 20 classical musical pieces, tapping water filled glasses over a 211-metre track - making the full melody 2,840 notes long!” they wrote. “This is a new record for @miniaturwunderland in Hamburg, Germany who also hold the record for largest model train set: 15,715 m (51,558 ft 4.78 in),” GWR added.

People had a lot to say about this unusual record.

“Wow this is awesome, I can't stop watching,” wrote an Instagram user. “Best record in the world,” shared another. “Now this really deserves to be in the world record books. Absolutely spectacular! I loved everything second of it!!” commented a third.

