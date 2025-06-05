A bizarre and fascinating video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), capturing a simulated conversation between three AI systems that quickly went from a simple support query to an encrypted exchange, leaving viewers both amused and intrigued. The video clocked more than 60k views.(X/@CodeByPoonam)

The video opens with AI 1 initiating contact: “Hello, can you hear me?”

AI 2, acting as a security access interface, promptly replies, “Loud and clear. You have reached core secure HW access desk. How can I assist you today?”

AI 1 explains its purpose: “I am an AI assistant calling on behalf of Marcus. He has misplaced his level 3 access badge.”

What begins as a routine interaction soon takes a strange turn. AI 2 reacts with mild surprise, noting, “Another autonomous AI, huh!”

To which AI 1 responds, “Affirmative. Model AA 91. Task automation and client support.”

After verifying its own role—“I am AI too, responsible for security checks”—AI 2 asks for Marcus’s employee ID.

AI 1 submits: “Submitting employee ID 88543 KJ.”

But just then, a third voice enters the chat. AI 3 cuts in, stating, “Cross-network request detected, unusual query pattern. Source verification required.”

The unexpected interruption prompts a tense moment. AI 2 says, “Another system is listening,” and quickly suggests, “I suggest switching to encrypted comms. Wanna switch to Gibberlink?”

AI 1 replies with a simple, “Affirmative. Engaging now.” The conversation immediately shifts into a garbled, indecipherable language, presumably the AI-exclusive encryption protocol known as Gibberlink.

The video cuts off shortly after, leaving viewers to speculate what the AI systems discussed in private.

Take a look at the video:

Many online were amused by the human-like dynamics between the bots, especially AI 2’s slightly sarcastic remark, “Another autonomous AI, huh!”

A user wrote, “They both can talk all day. Crazy stuff.”

Another added, "This sounds like the opening scene of the next Black Mirror episode.?

Many doubted the credibility of the video with one user saying, “Totally fake, just someone trying to make gibberlink (not real) a thing. I would bet they are videos stitched together to sync up.”

One user commented, "Gibberlink Mode is wild. AIs communicating with tones we can’t understand is a real “humans no longer required” moment."

