Woman books 19 Ola bike ride for 180 metres to dodge street dogs, video leaves internet amused

In a quirky incident that’s taken social media by storm, a woman booked an Ola Bike ride for a distance of just 180 metres, all to avoid a pack of street dogs. The short yet amusing video was recorded by the bike rider himself and is now making the rounds on Instagram, prompting a mix of laughter and curiosity from viewers. The rider glanced at the map and noticed that her drop location is just 180 metres away.(Instagram/)

The clip opens with the woman sharing the OTP with the rider, who then glances at the map and notices that her drop location is just 180 metres away. Baffled, he asks, “Did you enter the correct address?” to which the woman calmly replies that the distance is accurate.

When asked why she opted for such a short ride, the woman explained that she’s afraid of the street dogs in the area and didn’t want to walk alone. Choosing safety and convenience over a short walk, she booked the ride, which cost her ₹19.

Take a look at the video:

The video quickly went viral, triggering a flood of reactions in the comment section. Many users responded with laughing emojis, while some joked with the viral meme term “Techologia”, a humorous twist on the word for technology.

Many raised questions, writing, “Ek bhi dog toh dikha nahi (Not a single dog was seen?)", pointing out the absence of any visible dogs in the video.

One user wrote, “dogesh bhai ka khof”

