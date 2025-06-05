West Virginia stepfather kills crying baby after hurling him in a fit of frustration

A heart-wrenching incident has unfolded in Jane Lew, West Virginia, where a 27-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death after allegedly throwing his 17-month-old stepson, which led to a fatal skull fracture. According to a report by WDTV, Zachary Williams was arrested after he confessed to police that he had thrown the crying infant out of frustration, causing the baby to hit his head on a bed frame and the floor. A West Virginia man admitted to police he threw his crying stepson, causing a fatal skull fracture; he was charged with murder.(Representational image/Pixabay)

Emergency call and immediate response

Emergency medical services were called to a residence on McWhorter Road on Sunday after the baby had reportedly stopped breathing. Paramedics performed CPR and transported the child to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead approximately an hour later.

Initial reports from the child’s grandparents — who lived in the same home — indicated that the baby had seemed well earlier that day, aside from occasional cold symptoms. They told officers the child had bumped his head while crawling in the kitchen, resulting in a minor red mark above his left eye.

Medical examiners later confirmed the bruise but initially observed no other suspicious physical injuries.

Background and statements from the family

According to WDTV, when police asked about substance or alcohol use in the home, the grandparents mentioned that the baby’s mother occasionally smoked Delta 8, a cannabis-derived product, but always did so outside the house. They added that they had never suspected neglect from either parent.

The baby’s mother told officers that her son had been especially fussy that morning due to illness. After feeding him breakfast, she attempted to put him down for a nap but struggled, prompting her to wake Williams for help.

As per the criminal complaint, Williams took the child into the bedroom, and shortly after, he began yelling for help. The mother found the baby limp and immediately called 911 while attempting CPR.

Autopsy and confession

Two days later, an autopsy revealed a severe skull fracture at the back of the baby’s head — an injury the examining doctor confirmed was caused by significant trauma.

Following the findings, police re-interviewed both parents. Williams then admitted to having thrown the child in a moment of frustration, stating, “It was all my fault.”

Zachary Williams remains in custody at Central Regional Jail without bond. He faces charges of murder and child abuse causing death.