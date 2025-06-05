‘How cute’: Redditor shares father's 41-year-old letter to maternal grandfather seeking permission for marriage

An emotional letter written in 1984 by a young man seeking permission to marry the woman he loved has resurfaced online and is tugging at heartstrings across the internet. The handwritten note, addressed to his future father-in-law, was shared on Reddit by user Rich-Arrival-1427, who claims it was written by their father to their maternal grandfather — affectionately called "Nanaji". A 1984 letter to a maternal grandfather seeking marriage approval went viral.(Reddit/Rich-Arrival-1427)

The touching letter, penned in the mother’s native language of Chhattisgarhi, was a heartfelt attempt by a 30-year-old Delhi-based government employee to bridge family and cultural divides. “My dad learnt Chhattisgarhi just to impress my grandfather,” the user wrote. “After six years of relationship and three years of convincing their families, they finally married — and celebrated 40 years of marriage this year.”

An appeal rooted in sincerity

In the letter, the man openly acknowledges the likelihood of resistance but pleads sincerely for understanding and blessings. “I am the boy who truly loves your daughter with all his heart,” he wrote. He assured the father of his intentions, sharing that he came from a respectable family, held a stable job in Delhi, and promised that his beloved would never face sorrow in their life together.

“I am an honest man,” the letter read. “We will live together with love, peace, and harmony.” The emotional depth, humility, and respect expressed throughout the message struck a powerful chord with readers — particularly the line, “Your answer will decide the direction of my life.”

Reddit reacts

The post quickly gathered over 6,000 upvotes and drew dozens of heartfelt comments. One user called it “How cute. This is the most respectful proposal ever seen”, while another remarked how “this generation had a different kind of grace”. A third praised the writer’s effort to learn another language for love, calling it “true commitment”.

Several users shared personal anecdotes about their own parents’ love stories, showing how this letter sparked intergenerational reflection. Others simply appreciated the sincerity: “This is real love, not performative nonsense,” wrote one commenter. Another said, “Can’t stop tearing up. This is how you ask for someone’s hand in marriage.”