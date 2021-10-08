Three-year-old sister gently ‘parents’ her one-year old brother. Watch

A video of an interaction between two siblings have left people saying aww. There is a chance that the video will have the same effect on you too. You may also be tempted to watch the video over and over again.

The clip is shared by an Instagram user. Along with the video, they also posted a detailed caption to explain about the incident showcased in the clip.

“My 3 year old using gentle parenting on his 1.5 year old brother. I’d be lying if I said that this is how they always respond to each other. They are still toddlers, of course. When these interactions DO happen, it makes me incredibly proud. Gentle parenting is hard. Some days you just want to give up and revert back to disciplining the way you were raised. Sometimes it feels like it’s just not working because it doesn’t always yield instant results. But days like this are what keep me going because I know that it IS working,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the video to see how the sister parents her younger brother:

The video, since being posted, has gathered over 5,090 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“My goodness! Someone is doing so much right with this precocious child!” wrote an Instagram user. “Way to go mama!! I’m weeping at the amount of love here,” shared another. “This is too adorable! Good job mama!” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

