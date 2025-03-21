Thyrocare founder cautions professionals after Amazon plans mass layoffs: 'Don't celebrate too early'

Thyrocare founder Dr A Velumani recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to shed light on the emotional and financial turmoil faced by employees affected by mass layoffs in major tech companies. His post, which gained traction, came in response to reports that Amazon is set to lay off 14,000 employees as part of a cost-cutting measure aimed at saving $3.5 billion per year. Thyrocare’s Dr A Velumani warned against early job celebrations as reports of Amazon’s massive layoffs surfaced.(X/@velumania)

The harsh reality of corporate layoffs

Dr Velumani's post highlighted how employees often celebrate landing jobs with renowned brands, only to find themselves facing sudden job losses later. "Imagine how many might have celebrated getting a campus placement with such brands. Now how many might feel depressed! It is not 10 or 20. 100 or 200. 1000 or 2000. 14,000. Do not celebrate too early. Career or business – It's a marathon race," he wrote.

His statement resonated with thousands, drawing nearly 12,000 views and sparking discussions about job security, financial planning, and adaptability in today’s unpredictable job market.

Social media users weigh in

The post triggered many reactions, with many users echoing the sentiment that job security is an illusion in the modern corporate world. One user commented, "Job security is a myth. Skills, adaptability, and financial planning matter more than titles."

Another user added, "Yes sir, business or profession is a lifelong journey. One must always be prepared for uncertainties."

Referencing a common career philosophy, one individual remarked, "Reminds me of the funda that you should never get too comfortable too soon. Whether career or business, it’s a marathon, not a sprint. Stay adaptable, keep growing."

Some users took a motivational approach, urging professionals to stay resilient. "In other words, don’t give up early. It’s a marathon race, and situations may change anytime," one person wrote.

Quoting former President APJ Abdul Kalam, another user commented, "As Kalam sir said, no need to be loyal to the company—be loyal to your work."

Reflecting on financial preparedness, another individual noted, "Hope they all saved and invested enough to survive the coming days."