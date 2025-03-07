Thyrocare founder warns parents who don't teach children cooking may repent in the future

Thyrocare founder Dr A Velumani recently shared his perspective on the importance of cooking. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he distinguished between two types of people—those who learn how to cook and those who consider it a waste of time. According to him, those who acquire cooking skills enjoy a happy married life, while those who dismiss it struggle with sustaining relationships, even if they marry into wealth. Thyrocare founder Dr A Velumani said parents may repent if they don’t teach children cooking.(X/@velumania)

Velumani also took a moment to honour his late wife, Sumathi Velumani, for her dedication to nurturing both their families.

"Food is the best route to the heart"

Sharing his thoughts on the platform, Dr Velumani wrote:

"There are two kinds.

Intelligent enough to learn a good deal of cooking. They enjoy a happy married life by building bilateral relationships.

Lazy enough to think that cooking is a waste of time. Even if they find a rich spouse, they struggle in generating or sustaining relationships and are stressed. This is true in families with an annual income of ₹5 to ₹25 lakhs. Parents who fail to teach cooking to children may repent."

Reflecting on his own marriage, Velumani reminisced about his wife's ability to balance her career at the State Bank of India (SBI) with family responsibilities. He also mentioned that he was happy to contribute by washing dishes.

"Food is the best route to the heart. #Discipline is a different kind of fun. My wife, Late Mrs Sumathi Velumani, built and nurtured two big families—mine and hers. Fortunately, I enjoyed cleaning vessels. P.S.: She was a working wife (SBI)," he wrote.

Along with his post, Velumani shared nostalgic pictures from his family album.

Check out his post here:

Social media users weigh in

The post quickly gained traction, amassing over 15,700 views. Many users resonated with his views, sharing their own experiences in the comments.

One user remarked, "Cooking isn’t just a skill, it’s relationship equity. Shared meals build stronger bonds than money ever can."

Another user shared a personal story: "When I was 11, my mother passed away due to a brain tumour. My siblings and I, along with my father, managed through single parenting. I started cooking with my elder sisters and still help my wife daily. It gives immense satisfaction."

A third user commented, "Yes, it’s sensibly true. When you recognise the taste preferences of your family, you find a place in their heart. My daughters always ask what recipe Dad is going to try this weekend. Cooking for the family creates an eternal bond."

Others shared similar sentiments, with one person stating, "I deeply enjoy helping with household chores like dishwashing and floor cleaning. Post-retirement, I became passionate about these tasks. They bring me joy and keep me in good health."

Another user simply echoed Velumani’s words, writing, "Food is the best route to the heart."