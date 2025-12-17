Tiger narrowly escapes crocodile attack at Jim Corbett. Watch viral video here

A tiger from the Dhikala Zone of Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve narrowly escaped a crocodile attack near the Ramganga River in Uttar Pradesh. The national park’s director shared the footage of the incident on X, formerly Twitter, and highlighted how survival in the forest is a matter of chance. The tiger spotted the crocodile in time and managed to escape.(X/@Saket_Badola)

Tiger escapes crocodile attack at Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve

Tourists on a jungle safari captured the intense moment in a video. According to an NDTV report, the tiger entered a lake near the Ramganga River to quench its thirst. A submerged crocodile anticipated the tiger’s arrival and prepared to attack it. As per the viral video, the crocodile gave away its camouflage too soon. Just as the tiger came in contact with water, the crocodile lunged at it. Demonstrating excellent spontaneity, the tiger moved away in the blink of an eye.

Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve director Saket Badola shared the video on X. He said, “Inside the forest, life moves in a flash.” Badola emphasised that a wild animal must stay alert round the clock to survive.

He concluded that in the wild, the “future is ensured only through the courage displayed at the moment, not by the reputation or past performances.”

In light of this incident, the forest authorities have asked tourists to follow safety rules carefully, NDTV reported. They have also asked visitors to maintain a safe distance from animals without fail.

Internet reacts to the viral video

Several accounts commented on the video. A user said the crocodile’s attack was “quite a jump scare”.

Meanwhile, one said the crocodile “warned the tiger of its existence”.

Another said: “Just a territorial behaviour.”

About the Dhikala Zone of the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve

The Dhikala zone has been in existence since 1890. Perched on the edge of the Patli Dun valley, the renowned Dhikala Forest Rest House offers expansive views of the Ramganga River with the Kanda Ridge in the distance, the national park’s official website stated.

It played a significant role in the 1973 "Project Tiger" launch. Cabins, huts, annexes, and log huts are among the lodging options that guarantee a comfortable stay at Dhikala. Dhikala provides a whole wilderness experience via jeep safaris and nature guides.