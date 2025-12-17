Gwyneth Paltrow beams as daughter Apple Martin steps onto the Marty Supreme red carpet: Watch

Apple Martin kept things understated but striking as she walked the Marty Supreme red carpet in New York City. The 21-year-old wore a sleek black backless dress with clean lines and delicate straps. The silhouette was sharp, fitted, and minimal. Her hair was pulled back into a soft, slightly undone updo, with loose tresses framing her face. Apple Martin looked comfortable in her own skin, moving on the carpet with ease. Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow and Moses Martin attended the premiere of Marty Supreme at Regal Times Square in New York.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Standing just off to the side was Gwyneth Paltrow, and it was impossible not to notice the bond between the mother and daughter. Paltrow watched her daughter with a small smile, clearly focused on Apple rather than the cameras. At one point, she appeared to admire her from a few steps away, letting Apple have the spotlight.

Gwyneth Paltrow's dress and how fans reacted

The Goop founder wore an equally elegant black dress, clean and sculpted, with a quiet sophistication that mirrored Apple’s look without imitating it. As she admired her daughter posing confidently, the moment quickly made the rounds online, with fans pointing out how closely Apple’s red carpet presence mirrors her mother’s early appearances.

"She looks like the most talented baby," read a comment. "That mom look, we all know it," read another one. "Baby we have seen you grow and we remember when mama named you," wrote a fan.

Apple Martin's earlier work

Apple Martin, for her part, has been easing into public life on her own terms. In October this year, she debuted her first fashion campaign as the face of Self-Portrait. The shoot featured six images, including a flowing white gown, a black-and-white polka dot dress, and a silver sequined look. Shot outdoors, some images placed her in fields and wooded settings, adding an ethereal tone to the campaign.

The collaboration marked Apple’s first major fashion campaign, teased earlier this year through a series of “self-portrait” selfies shared on Instagram.

A family that is slowly stepping into the spotlight

Just days earlier, Paltrow shared another family moment on the red carpet, this time with her son. Gwyneth Paltrow’s son, Moses, made his red carpet debut at the Marty Supreme premiere in Los Angeles, stepping out alongside his mother at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Page Six reported. The two laughed, wrapped their arms around each other and posed comfortably for photographers. Moses was also present in New York for the premiere.

Gwyneth Paltrow shares Apple and Moses with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The former couple married in 2003 and separated in 2016.