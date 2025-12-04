The definitive 2025 guide to Jim Corbett National Park: 5 safari zones, booking costs and where to stay

Jim Corbett National Park is a premier wildlife destination and the oldest national park in India. This is currently the largest tiger reserve across India by tiger population. Visit between November and June for the best wildlife viewing, including the magnificent Royal Bengal Tiger. Other species include Asiatic elephants, leopards and Sambar deer. Exploring Jim Corbett: Spotting tigers, elephants and leopards across diverse viewing zones. Book early!(Unsplash)

The park is divided into prominent viewing zones. These include Dhikala, Bijrani and Jhirna. Accommodation suits all budgets. Forest rest houses offer basic lodging inside the core area. Meanwhile, Ramnagar offers numerous high-end resorts and budget hotels. Bookings, especially for safaris, should be made well in advance.

As the tourist season has commenced, we bring to you all the relevant information - best safari zones, booking details and best places to stay.

5 safari zones at Jim Corbett National Park

Jim Corbett has five distinct safari zones. These areas offer varied topography for wildlife viewing. The Dhikala and Bijrani zones are known for offering the best tiger experiences to visitors.

Here are the 5 main safari zones:

Dhikala Zone: This is Corbett’s largest and most sought-after zone. Night stays are highly recommended here. It offers the highest probability for big tiger sightings.

Bijrani Zone: A very popular hub with beautiful topography. It features open grasslands and mixed forests. Many visitors choose Bijrani to spot the Bengal tiger.

Jhirna Zone: This zone is important as it stays open all year. You can spot the tiger and varied wildlife here. Sloth bears and different deer species are often sighted.

Dhela Zone: This new eco-tourism zone also remains accessible all year. It boasts rich biodiversity. Tourists frequently spot the tiger in this area.

Durga Devi Zone: This hilly terrain is best for bird watching. It sits on the north-eastern boundary. Tigers are present, alongside otters and various rare bird species.

Booking costs at the famous tiger reserve

Booking covers two areas. You need a safari booking for mandatory day visits. This includes the entry fee and vehicle hire. A separate accommodation booking is needed. This permit allows for night stays at forest rest houses inside the reserve. For this section, we will focus on safari bookings.

1) A mandatory permit is required for park entry.

2) Bookings must be completed strictly online.

3) You must provide an official photo ID number for all travellers.

4) Bookings are non-refundable and non-transferable once confirmed.

5) Advance booking is essential; slots fill up quickly.

6) Jeep Safaris (maximum six persons) are available in most zones.

7) The Dhikala zone only offers a Canter Safari (shared bus) for day visitors.

8) The total fee includes the park entry permit and the vehicle hire charge.

9) The guide fee is usually a separate, direct payment at the gate.

10) Carry the exact photo ID used for booking; it is checked at the gate.

Where to stay at Jim Corbett National Park

Accommodation options suit every traveller, from basic to high-end:

Inside the reserve (Forest Rest Houses - FRHs):

These offer the most immersive jungle stay.

Locations include Dhikala, Bijrani and Jhirna zones.

Lodging is basic but the location is unparalleled.

Advance booking through the forest department is mandatory.

Outside the reserve (Ramnagar and nearby):

Luxury resorts : Many 5-star resorts and spas are near Ramnagar. They offer excellent amenities like pools and fine dining.

: Many 5-star resorts and spas are near Ramnagar. They offer excellent amenities like pools and fine dining. Budget and deluxe hotels: Numerous hotels and guesthouses offer affordable stays in Ramnagar town.

These private accommodations are ideal bases for day safaris. Areas like Dhikuli and Garjia are popular for their proximity to river views.

Source:

https://www.corbettnationalpark.in/

Similar articles for you

Top adventure holidays in India: Explore desert safaris in Jaisalmer, Spiti Valley and Jodhpur for unforgettable thrills

Top adventure holidays in India: 20 trekking options across the Himalayas, Western Ghats and other scenic hill trails

Top adventure holidays in India: 6 amazing destinations for an exhilarating sky cycling experience