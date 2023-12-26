Uttar Pradesh: Tigress resting atop Gurudwara wall in Pilibhit rescued by forest officials

A tigress managed to escape the Tiger Reserve forest in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit and ventured into Atkona village at around 2 am. It made its way to the compound wall of a Gurudwara and perched on it. The locals promptly notified the forest department, and they set up a security cordon using a net. The forest officials have rescued the tigress, and it is under the observation of veterinary doctors in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. The image shows the tigress resting on the compound wall of a Gurudwara. (X/@airnewsalerts)

“Uttar Pradesh: The tigress, which came out of the Tiger Reserve forest in Pilibhit district and reached Atkona village in the night, is still resting on the wall of the Gurudwara. A huge crowd has gathered to see the tigress. A security cordon has been created by the Forest Department using a net. Police administration officials have also reached the spot,” wrote All India Radio News while sharing a video on X.

The video shows locals gathered only a few metres away from the tigress. While many have climbed the roofs of houses adjacent to Gurudwara to catch a glimpse of the big cat, others can be seen standing behind the protective net.

While talking to PTI, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Naveen Khandelwal said, “We have rescued the tigress that was spotted in Atkona village. It is under observation by veterinary doctors in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. It is a young female and is approximately 2-3 years old.”

“The tigress was first localised in the village and was brought out from the village on Tuesday morning (between 10 am and 11 am) after being tranquilised,” Khandelwal said.

The video was shared on December 26. It has since received over 1.1 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even flocked to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts. While some have posted about the tigress’ safe return to its natural habitat, others are speculating that the big cat may be unwell.

