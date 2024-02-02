Tigress Riddhi launches a ferocious attack on a crocodile, then this happens. Watch

Tigress Riddhi of Ranthambore National Park launched a fierce attack on a crocodile. The bone-chilling scene was captured on camera by visitors at the national park. After the clip was shared, it went viral and garnered tons of reactions. Many were shocked to see the clip. Snapshot of tigress Riddhi walking towards a crocodile. (Instagram/@Ranthambore National Park)

"Breathtaking battle: Tigress Riddhi attacked the crocodile," wrote the official Instagram handle of Ranthambore National Park in the caption of the post. (Also Read: Rare golden tiger takes a stroll in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, video stuns people)

The video shows tigress Riddhi slowly walking towards a water body. Then, upon noticing the crocodile resting on the edge, she immediately leaps at it. However, the crocodile is quick enough to notice her and save itself.

Watch the video of tigress Riddhi here:

This post was shared on February 1.

