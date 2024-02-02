 Tigress Riddhi launches a ferocious attack on a crocodile, then this happens | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Tigress Riddhi launches a ferocious attack on a crocodile, then this happens. Watch

Tigress Riddhi launches a ferocious attack on a crocodile, then this happens. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 02, 2024 10:19 PM IST

After the clip of Tiger Riddhi was shared, it went viral and garnered tons of reactions. Many were shocked to see the clip.

Tigress Riddhi of Ranthambore National Park launched a fierce attack on a crocodile. The bone-chilling scene was captured on camera by visitors at the national park. After the clip was shared, it went viral and garnered tons of reactions. Many were shocked to see the clip.

Snapshot of tigress Riddhi walking towards a crocodile. (Instagram/@Ranthambore National Park)
Snapshot of tigress Riddhi walking towards a crocodile. (Instagram/@Ranthambore National Park)

"Breathtaking battle: Tigress Riddhi attacked the crocodile," wrote the official Instagram handle of Ranthambore National Park in the caption of the post. (Also Read: Rare golden tiger takes a stroll in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, video stuns people)

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The video shows tigress Riddhi slowly walking towards a water body. Then, upon noticing the crocodile resting on the edge, she immediately leaps at it. However, the crocodile is quick enough to notice her and save itself.

Watch the video of tigress Riddhi here:

This post was shared on February 1. Since being posted, it has gained more than 10,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. The post also has over 700 likes. (Also Read: Tourists scream, shout as tiger comes extremely close to their safari vehicle. Watch)

Earlier, another tiger-related video went viral on social media. It showed a man's close encounter with a tiger. The incident occurred in Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. The clip captured a tiger emerging from the bushes, and crossing the road. At this point, the man was forced to stop walking and stand motionless for a short while.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On