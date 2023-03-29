TikTok crashes due to Sweet Sixteen fever as Japanese girl group ≒JOY takes social media by storm

In what can only be described as a surprising turn of events, TikTok has reportedly gone down due to an unexpected surge in traffic from fans of Japanese girl group ≒JOY. The group's latest single, "Sweet Sixteen," has been creating a buzz among their fans and it seems that TikTok users are no exception. Japanese band group ≒JOY. takes TikTok by a storm

According to reports, the platform experienced heavy traffic when the group released their latest single, resulting in temporary outages and crashes. This was due to the sudden influx of 1.5 million new videos featuring the song being uploaded in just five minutes.

The phenomenon is a testament to the power of music and social media, as fans from all around the world flocked to TikTok to showcase their love for the song and the group. The catchy melody and upbeat rhythm of "Sweet Sixteen" have clearly struck a chord with fans, and it seems that the group's popularity is only set to grow from here.

The group, which is relatively new to the music scene, has been making waves with their unique sound and style. Their latest release, "Sweet Sixteen," is an upbeat and lively track that perfectly showcases their talent and charisma. With the song now taking over TikTok, it's clear that ≒JOY is a force to be reckoned with.

Fans of the group have taken to social media to express their excitement and support, with many posting their own videos and dance covers of "Sweet Sixteen." The group's members have also been actively engaging with fans online, thanking them for their support and sharing their own videos and messages.