Timelapse of Dutch tunnel construction impresses Anand Mahindra, says ‘skills we must acquire’

Anand Mahindra is an avid Twitter user who takes to the platform to share varied posts that strike a chord with his followers. The industrialist has yet again taken to the micro-blogging platform to share an impressive timelapse video. It shows an underpass built in the Netherlands during a weekend in May 2016.

“The Dutch built a tunnel under a highway in just one weekend! Skills we must acquire. It’s not about labor-saving, but about time-saving. That’s also critical in an emerging economy. Faster infrastructure creation means faster growth & benefits to all,” wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing a video on Twitter. The old video shared by Anand Mahindra shows lightning-fast construction where workers demolished a road, installed a tunnel and rebuilt the road in just two days! Unbelievable, right?

The video shared by Anand Mahindra was originally posted by Rijkswaterstaat, the executive agency of the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, on YouTube in 2016.

Watch the video below:

The tweet was shared two days ago. It has since received over 3.1 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated several comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Dear sir, we also have so many such records. I remember Indian railways constructed underbridge in 24 hours. Agile methodology is the framework. Agile which was earlier limited to software development can now be used everywhere,” posted an individual. Another added, “A similar technology was used to construct a twin tunnel under the busy Pune-Mumbai railway track right in Pune at Akurdi railway station. It took more time, but was more challenging, since no running trains were disturbed.” “This is an impressive feat of engineering and project management! By implementing innovative approaches like this, emerging economies can accelerate their growth and provide greater benefits to their citizens,” shared a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON