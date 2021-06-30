Timelapse video of sheep herd captured using drone wows people. Clip goes viral

A timelapse video involving a herd of sheep has created a buzz online. Captured using a drone by videographer Lior Patel, based in Israel’s Haifa, the video shows the movement of the herd from one place to another. There is a high possibility that the clip will leave you amazed.

“Sheep in fast motion. For the past seven months I have been following a large herd of sheep, from winter pasture to the movement and arrival at the summer pasture. The size of the herd ranges from 1000-1700 sheep,” reads the caption shared along with the video.



Since being posted, the share has gathered nearly 24,000 views. The post has also accumulated different comments.

“Amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,” shared another. Many shared heart or fire emoticons to express themselves.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Patel said that the flock belongs to Keith Markov and Michael Morgan. "They made every effort to pinpoint the expected movements and how the herd behaved in the pasture, I formulated a general plan. Which matured at the end of a process as a documentation of the herd between the green winter pasture towards the more convenient summer pasture," he added

Talking about his incredible video, he said that he got “addicted to the impressive movement of the sheep” when he saw the herd for the first time. Eventually, he came up with the idea of documenting their movement.



