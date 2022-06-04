Tina Ambani’s wholesome birthday note for husband Anil Ambani wins hearts

Tina Ambani recently took to Instagram to share a sweet post to celebrate her husband Anil Ambani’s birthday. Along with the post, she also gave a glimpse of her family through three images. There is a chance that her post will leave you smiling.

“Every year with you by my side, I learn more grow more, love more. Every year with you by my side, I laugh more, discover more. Every year, I admire and respect you more. Your years bring joy to my own and I'm so grateful for our journey together! Love you Anil. And happy birthday,” she wrote and concluded her post with a heart emoticon.

Along with the heart-warming caption, she also shared a few images. While two pictures show her with Anil Ambani, the third one is of her family.

Take a look at the wonderful post:

The post since being shared 11 hours ago has gathered over 6,500 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. There were many who wrote “Happy Birthday” to wish Anil Ambani. Some also showcased their reactions using heart emoticons.

“My favourite couple,” wrote an Instagram user. “Happy Birthday to dear Anil wishing you a super year ahead filled with happiness, good health & success,” posted another. “Beautiful family pic,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Tina Ambani?

