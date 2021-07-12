Home / Trending / Tina Ambani’s heartfelt birthday post for Shloka Ambani wins hearts
Tina Ambani and Shloka Ambani throwback image.(Instagram/@tinaambaniofficial)
Tina Ambani’s heartfelt birthday post for Shloka Ambani wins hearts

Along with a sweet caption, Tina Ambani also shared a throwback picture with Shloka Ambani.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 12:09 PM IST

If you are someone who follows Tina Ambani on Instagram, you may be aware that she often shares heartfelt messages to wish her near and dear ones on special occasions. Case in point, this share by her to celebrate Shloka Ambani’s birthday.

Shloka Ambani celebrated her birthday on July 11. Tina Ambani while wishing her shared a throwback picture on Instagram. Along with the picture, she also shared a sweet caption.

“A beautiful girl, now a wonderful woman, wife, mother. It's been a joy to see you blossom. Wishing you a year that brings every happiness and new discoveries. Happy birthday,” she wrote.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has gathered nearly 14,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments.

“You’re looking so gorgeous,” wrote an Instagram user. “Great picture,” commented another. Many wrote “Happy Birthday” to wish Shloka Ambani. A few also shared heart emoticons to express themselves.

What are your thoughts on Tina Ambani’s post?

tina ambani shloka ambani instagram + 1 more
