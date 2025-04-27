Menu Explore
Tiny room on rent in Dubai for 62,000 stuns viewers: ‘Where’s the rest of it?’

BySanya Jain
Apr 27, 2025 06:55 AM IST

A partition with a balcony for rent in Dubai Marina has gone viral on Instagram. The listing, priced at AED 2,700, is criticized for its small size.

Dubai’s real estate market is a study in contrast – from sleek waterfront apartments to sprawling desert villas to tiny studio apartments, it has something for everyone. But in this city of soaring skyscrapers, rents can also be sky-high. Take, for example, a recent listing for a “partition with balcony” available to rent for only AED 2,700 per month (that’s more than 62,000 per month).

A room for rent in Dubai has raised eyebrows for its small size.(Instagram/@neson.services)
A room for rent in Dubai has raised eyebrows for its small size.(Instagram/@neson.services)

The listing was shared on the Instagram page of real estate agency Neson Services, where it stunned and amused many viewers.

Partition with balcony

The listing describes the space available for rent as a “Ready-to-move-in Partition with balcony.” Located in the upscale Dubai Marina, it has space enough only for a single bed, a bedside table and a cupboard.

In Dubai real estate (especially rentals), a "partition with balcony" usually means a small section of an apartment or villa that has been divided — often using temporary walls, curtains, or glass — to create a private space for a tenant. It’s not a full independent room, but more like a cubicle-sized private area.

But even this tiny space can command a heft price, as is the case with this listing. The asking rent of AED 2,700, along with a deposit of AED 500, made jaws drop on Instagram.

“Ready-to-move-in Partition with balcony for rent in marina, dubai. Ladies only apartment,” read the listing for the space on Instagram.

The post has gone viral with nearly 2 lakh views and a ton of amused comments, with some people jokingly asking about the rest of the space.

“Is this a room or a coffin?” asked one commenter. “Where’s the rest of it?” another wrote.

“My claustrophobia got triggered,” an Instagram user commented. Some said their own bathrooms or balconies were bigger than the entire space on rent.

Comparisons to Mumbai were inevitable. “It’s heaven for Mumbaikars,” a user joked.

