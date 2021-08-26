Home / Trending / Tiny tortoise sits on top of a huge one, sweet video amuses people
The image is taken from the video involving tortoise.(Instagram/@thereptilezoo)
Tiny tortoise sits on top of a huge one, sweet video amuses people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 05:39 PM IST

Are you looking for an animal video that will amuse you? Then here is a clip involving tortoises that may leave you with a smile. The video, shared on Instagram, has left people intrigued. There is a possibility that it will have the same effect on you too.

The video is shared on the official Instagram page of The Reptile Zoo. The video opens to show a keeper of the zoo feeding a giant Aldabra giant tortoise. Within moments, she puts a tiny tortoise on the giant one’s back.We won’t give away too much, so take a look at what happens next.

The post was shared about 21 hours ago. Since being shared, the post has accumulated nearly 17,000 likes. It has also amassed tons of comments. A few wrote how they would love to see longer versions of the videos involving the keeper. Some took a route of hilarity while expressing their reactions.

“Your videos need to be longer than that. I love how you explain stuff,” wrote an Instagram user. “That is a Pokemon,” joked another. “Oh my!! How old are they? So gorgeous,” shared a third. A few also shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

