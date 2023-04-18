Titanic food menus show what three classes of passengers ate on the ship

It has been 111 years since RMS Titanic sank. Several experts from around the world have tried to explore the sunken ship, and there are even counters of those who survived that night. As many people are curious to know about the several details of the ship, a post that shows the food menu served to passengers onboard Titanic has gone viral. Titanic food menu.(Instagram/@Taste Atlas)

"It has been 111 years since Titanic sank in the North Atlantic on April 15, 1912, while on its maiden voyage. The Titanic was the most luxurious ship afloat, and food onboard was a big part of the liner's appeal. Curried chicken, baked fish, spring lamb, mutton, and roast turkey were common menu items, as was pudding for dessert. The night the Titanic sank, the doomed second-class passengers had plum pudding, also known as Christmas pudding. These were the menus for all three classes," wrote Taste Atlas in a post. They even shared pictures of the menu and the dining room of the ship. Taste Atlas is a online travel guide for traditional food that collates recipes, food critic reviews and other things.

An individual posted, "Thanks for sharing this; what a difference between the classes." Another added, "That's really amazing to see." A third wrote, "The post of the year."