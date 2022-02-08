Toddler asks Alexa to play her favourite song, begins dancing as it plays. Watch

Kids and their interactions with Alexa through different devices always make for entertaining videos. This video shows one such interaction and it’s perfect to brighten up the gloomiest of days. In the video, a little girl requests Alexa to play a song she loves. What makes the clip is adorable is that she doesn’t know the name of the song but manages just enough for Alexa to recognize the exact track and play it. What follows is even more delightful. The little girl has the sweetest reaction to the song and it is guaranteed to melt your heart and cheer you up.

“Hey Alexa, play A-a-aye,” says the caption shared along with the video. It has been posted by Dirty Heads, an American reggae rock band, on their Instagram handle. In case the caption didn’t give it away, the song the kid requests is called ‘Vacation’.

The second the song begins to play, the toddler breaks into a little dance as she cannot contain her excitement.

Watch the wonderful video below:

The video, which was shared two weeks ago, has got more than 1.7 lakh likes, so far. Several people have posted comments about it as well.

“It’s a great kid’s song,” commented an Instagram user. “Omg her little dance lol,” wrote another.

The ‘Vacation’ song came out in 2017 and has been extremely popular on Instagram Reels.

What do you think about this cute video?