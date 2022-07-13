Toddler gets sad, cries whenever his baby brother does. Watch adorable video

Empathy is a noble sentiment. To be able to regard someone's pain without encountering the same problems as them is a soft skill that is quite irreplaceable. And this is an emotion that can often be easily seen and observed in little kids as they grow up. This cute little toddler in an Instagram video that has recently been going viral can be seen displaying clear signs of empathy when it comes to seeing his baby brother. The video has been making netizens quite emotional as it is very heartwarming to watch and experience empathy in a cute little kid.

The video shows how a cute little toddler gets all teary-eyed when he sees his baby brother crying. It has been shared on Instagram with a text insert that helps people get more context to the video. “My nephew got a baby brother and gets sad when he cries,” it reads. “I’ve watched this 6,000 times, I love him so much,” reads the caption accompanying this cute baby video.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on June 29, the video has gotten more than 4.68 lakh likes.

One comment on Instagram reads, "His height and the bed are the cutest. He's adorable. I love him more." "Omg he loves him," another user adds. A third reply points out, "Omggg the empathy!"