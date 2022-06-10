Toddler meets his baby sister for the first time. Watch his cute reaction

It is one of the most precious moments of life when kids meet their siblings for the first time. Parents may feel apprehensive about how their toddlers will react to meeting their baby siblings. However, when the toddler embraces the baby, it becomes a heart-melting moment for the parents. Just like this video that shows a toddler boy meeting his baby sister for the first time. The video may make you go aww.

The video was posted by a woman named Kayla on her personal Instagram account teachlikeyoumeanit on May 22. It has received more than 6.6 million views since then, making it viral. The video shows the boy named Cedar meeting his baby sister for the first time. The toddler is seen shaking with excitement as he meets his sister. He quickly hugs her, and it is adorable to watch.

“Cedar is so love in love with his sissy. She makes a lot of noises, so he calls her “Squeaky”. He tries to share his toys, food, and pacifiers with her. He also loves to push her in her stroller and watch her sleep in her bassinet. Yesterday, she was crying, and we told him that she was hungry, so he ran into the kitchen, grabbed a “sauce sauce” (applesauce pouch), said “ummy” (yummy) and tried to give it to her.

He’s even held her face in his hands and said, “I wa Squeaky” (I love Squeaky), and he really does. The hardest part is that he gets frustrated that he can’t carry her around and hold her,” says a detailed caption of the video.

Watch the adorable video below:

The video has got more than 2.89 lakh likes and prompted several comments.

“Oh my goodness!!! Precious,” commented an Instagram user. “Omg that is so cute! Congratulations! She is beautiful!” wrote another. “This is the most precious thing I’ve ever seen!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this heart-melting video?