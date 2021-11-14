Home / Trending / Toddler tries interpreting for hearing impaired dad for the first time. Watch
Toddler tries interpreting for hearing impaired dad for the first time. Watch

The video of the father-daughter duo may leave you emotional.
The image shows the daughter shopping with her dad.(Instagram/@oursignedworld)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 07:02 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

In today's edition of heartwarming videos that may leave you emotional too, here's the clip of a daughter trying to interpret for her hearing impaired dad for the first time ever.

The video is shared on the Instagram page oursignedworld. The page is filled with videos that showcase the life of the family members Court, Zach and Madi. And the bio of the page reads “Our family uses sign language to communicate.” While Court and Madi are hearing, Zach is deaf.

“This was a WOW moment!,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the father daughter duo shopping. We won't give away too much, so take a look what happens next.

The video was shared a few days ago on November 11. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 42,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also received varied love-filled comments.

“That made me emotional! So amazing and precious!” wrote an Instagram user. “That is a wow moment! She gets it!” expressed another. “How amazing. OMG!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

