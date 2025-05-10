Menu Explore
Toddler’s adorable batting video bowls over the internet: 'And suddenly I’m into cricket’

ByHT Trending Desk
May 10, 2025 08:27 AM IST

A heartwarming video of a little boy playing cricket has gone viral, delighting viewers across social media.

A delightful video of a toddler playing cricket has taken the internet by storm, winning millions of hearts online. Shared on Instagram, the clip shows a small boy holding a tiny cricket bat as a crowd watches with anticipation.

The video amassed more than 2 million views. (Instagram/@raya_312)

As the ball is bowled, the child hits it with surprising style, drawing loud cheers from the crowd. The atmosphere turns even more wholesome when a man walks over, gently holds the child’s hand, and helps him run between the wickets to complete a run. The moment, filled with innocence and joy, quickly captured the attention of social media users.

The video has already amassed over 2 million views, along with thousands of likes and comments. Social media users couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable cricketer in the making. One user hilariously commented, “Vaibhav Suryavanshi ka record khatre mein hai,” referring to the popular 14-year-old cricket prodigy who rose to fame during this IPL season. Many others responded with heart emojis, expressing their love for the heartwarming scene.

Take a look at the video:

Another user wrote, “He is shorter than the wickets. He IS LBW”

Another user quipped, “One of the richest cricketer i have ever seen... he has kept two peoples only for taking runs.”

One user wrote, “Omg. Those little legs ... cute cool pants running between the wickets.. so cute”

“Next vaibhav suryavanshi,” many echoed.

One commented, “And suddenly I’m into cricket”

A user wrote, “Next Mumbai Indians cha captai”

“Not a fan of cricket but where can I watch this match, cutie batsman,” a user wrote. 

