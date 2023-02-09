Toddler's adorable note for mother who had a rough day will melt your heart

Some days are good, and some days are bad. And whenever we go through a rough day, a little positivity from others helps us feel better. The small and kind gestures from people never fail to make us smile. Something similar recently happened with this mother who was having a rough day.

In a post shared by Twitter user @acweyand, she shares that she was having a bad day, and a sweet little note from her toddler turned it around. The note read, "Dear mom, I am sorry if you had a rough day." The little one even drew two hearts on the message. In the post's caption, @acweyand said, "Just found this note from 6, and I will be keeping it until I die."

Take a look at the post here:

Adorable, isn't it? This post was shared on February 7. Since being uploaded, it has been liked by more than 2000 people and has several comments.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

An individual in the comments section said, "Put it in a wee frame and put it in your office. Or you can laminate it and put it on your car visor. When you have a bad day at work, flip the visor down. Those types of notes are so very precious, and as time goes by, their value grows." Another person wrote, "I have a drawer of letters from my kids. Most of them are my daughter apologizing for something. " "That is the sweetest! Mine have taken to drawing me pictures and turning them into cards that say I love you. That stack makes me happy," said a third.