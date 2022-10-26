Toddler's reaction on finding out that her mom was adopted will melt your heart

Living with kids can teach you a lot of things. Even though it's difficult to raise a child and change your routine for them, many wholesome moments make everything worthwhile. One such adorable moment between a mother and her toddler was recently caught on camera. In a short reel shared on Instagram, you can see a mother and daughter standing in the kitchen. The daughter enquires about her mother's mother, to which her mom reveals that she was adopted as a child. Her toddler looks confused for a second and asks her why. Later, her mother tells, "My mom didn't want me as a child." Upon hearing this, the toddler gets emotional and says, "I want you, I really want you, and I'll be your mommy."

This video was shared by Instagram user @emily.fauver. In the caption, she wrote, "You've been warned. Grab some tissues or the whole dang box. This little girl has no idea how much she's healed my inner child in just three short years. God knew my heart needed you. "

Take a look at the mother and the daughter duo here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 4.4 million times. It also has more than 5 lakh likes and several comments. One person in the comments wrote, "I didn't think I would cry cause you warned me I would. So I thought I wouldn't. But. When she said. "I really want you!!" The waterworks." Another person said, "This is why kids are the best!!! Ella is the sweetest!!! You are breaking the cycle the giving her the childhood you deserved from your own parents!" A third person added, "This made me tear up! Sooo sweet! God has a way."