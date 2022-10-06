Toddler's sweet gesture upon finding an egg will melt your heart. Watch

Videos that showcase toddlers often make for a delightful watch. But do you know what is even more pleasurable to watch? Those clips that capture sweet interactions between human babies and animals. Just like this video that is doing the rounds on social media. The clip is endearing and is bound to tug at your heartstrings.

"Our children teach us what life is all about," read the caption of the video shared on Twitter. The video starts with a text insert, "Every time she finds an egg..." It then shows a cute toddler crouching down to a hen to thank her. As the video progresses, she repeats the sweet gesture. Another text insert now appears on the screen: "While we try to teach our children all about life, our children teach us what life is all about."

Our children teach us what life is all about pic.twitter.com/iT5xqMZyFe — Tansu YE?EN (@TansuYegen) October 4, 2022

"Children are beautiful. The centre you, give you purpose and make your life meaningful," posted a Twitter user. "The way she looks at the egg so sweetly and lovingly," shared another. "That is the sweetest thing I have seen in such a long time. They really do see the world in a wonderful way. Darling little girl," remarked a third. "Such a cute little girl,.. my wish is that she keeps that magic forever!" posted a fourth with a heart emoticon.