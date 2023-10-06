Tom Holland and Zendaya’s unseen photos with puppies win hearts

Tom Holland took to Instagram to share a series of pictures that may make you go aww. The never-seen-before photos also feature Zendaya who is seen holding a puppy in her arms. Holland's post, expectedly, received several heartwarming comments, including replies from the official pages of Instagram and Facebook. Zendaya too shared two emoticons to showcase her reactions to the photos by Tom Holland. The split image shows Tom Holland and Zendaya with puppies. (Instagram/@tomholland2013)

The Spider-Man actor shared the pictures with just a one-word caption that reads, “Puppies.” In his post, he also tagged the organisation, Battersea, where the images were captured. It is a non-profit organisation that has been working for “every dog and cat since 1860.”

The first image shows Holland kneeling in front of a litter of puppies and petting on of them. The next few images are of the puppies. The last picture shows Zendaya looking at a puppy she is holding with a sweet smile on her face.

The Dune actor too shared a few imgaes of herself with adorable pooches as her Instagram story. In one of the pictures she added a text that reads, “Like… are you kidding me.” The image is of a sleeping puppy.

Take a look at these pics shared by Tom Holland and Zendaya:

Check out the pictures shared by Zendaya:

The image shows Zendaya cuddling a puppy. (Instagram/@Zendaya)

The image shows a puppy sleeping in Zendaya's arms. (Instagram/@Zendaya)

An adorable picture showing Zendaya with a puppy. (Instagram/@Zendaya)

Tom Holland shared his Instagram post nearly 14 hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated close to 4 million likes, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

How did Zendaya react to Tom Holland's post?

Zendaya took to the comments section of the post to share her reaction. She expressed it using two emoticons. They're the Pleading Face emoji and Melting Face emoji.

How did Facebook and Instagram react?

“The last pic “[Smiling Face with Hearts Emoji],” reads a comment from the official page of Instagram. A reply from Facebook's official page reads, “Take them all home.” A sentiment a few other netizens expressed too.

What did other Instagram users say?

“We are definitely being blessed with Tomdaya content this week, and I love it,” shared an Instagram user. “I don't know why, but the last pic where Zendaya is holding a puppy is so cute,” joined another. “I will never get tired of Tom and puppy content,” added a third. “Aww… this is the cutest post I have seen today,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the post using heart emoticons.

