IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Too lazy to iron clothes? This game changer hack may just save you. Watch
With just some vinegar, conditioner and water, the hack may leave you amazed.(Instagram/@mama_mila_au)
With just some vinegar, conditioner and water, the hack may leave you amazed.(Instagram/@mama_mila_au)
trending

Too lazy to iron clothes? This game changer hack may just save you. Watch

The video features a ‘magic potion’ that helps to smoothen out the wrinkles of cotton-blend clothes.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:15 PM IST

If you are someone who finds the task of ironing clothes extremely boring then this Instagram clip is just what you need to see. Shared by Chantel Mila, the hack consists of basic ingredients that one can easily find in their homes. After watching this you may save some time to watch that last episode of a thriller series or just listen to your favourite music.

“This spray is so great for travel or for those hectic mornings when you’re rushing out of the house!” reads the caption alongside the clip. The video features a ‘magic potion’ that helps to smoothen out the wrinkles of cotton-blend clothes. With just some vinegar, conditioner and water, the hack may leave you amazed.

Take a look at the detailed hack:


Shared on February 18, the clip has garnered over 78,800 views and several comments. While some found the hack highly effective, others expressed their eagerness to try it out. Many also requested for similar easy hacks useful in doing daily things.

“I NEED TO TRY THIS! I’m am so lazy when it comes to ironing, so much so, I use my hair straightener to do a last-minute iron,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is a game changer!” commented another. “Thanks to this smart hack. It’s a game changer. Just tried it and it works really well,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this easy hack?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
diy tip instagram
Close
With just some vinegar, conditioner and water, the hack may leave you amazed.(Instagram/@mama_mila_au)
With just some vinegar, conditioner and water, the hack may leave you amazed.(Instagram/@mama_mila_au)
trending

Too lazy to iron clothes? This game changer hack may just save you. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:15 PM IST
The video features a ‘magic potion’ that helps to smoothen out the wrinkles of cotton-blend clothes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the cop saving the woman.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
The image shows the cop saving the woman.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
trending

Alert cop saves woman from being crushed under train at Lucknow. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:47 PM IST
The cop named Vinita Kumari, who saved the woman, is now being hailed as hero.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows The Royal Gold Biryani with 23 karat edible Gold.(Instagram/ bombayborough_uae)
The image shows The Royal Gold Biryani with 23 karat edible Gold.(Instagram/ bombayborough_uae)
trending

Take your taste buds for a joyride with this 23 karat gold biryani in Dubai

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:06 PM IST
The share goes on to describe all the different types of kebabs, koftas, exquisite sauces, curries, and raitas served alongside the biryani.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nenuah, a 19-year-old Bornean Orangutan, lies during a final health check before being transported and released to the Bukit Batikap protection forest, at the Nyaru Menteng Orangutan Rehabilitation Center in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia,(via REUTERS)
Nenuah, a 19-year-old Bornean Orangutan, lies during a final health check before being transported and released to the Bukit Batikap protection forest, at the Nyaru Menteng Orangutan Rehabilitation Center in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia,(via REUTERS)
trending

10 critically-endangered orangutans released into the wild in Indonesia

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:45 PM IST
In total, five males, a mother with two babies, and two other females were released with assistance from Indonesian conservation agencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this photo provided by Project Jonah, rescuers work to save pilot whales beached at Farewell Spit at the top of the South Island of New Zealand, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Department of Conservation reported that a pod of 49 long-finned pilot whales had beached themselves on Farewell Spit, a remote beach on the South Island that has been the site of many previous whale strandings. (AP)
In this photo provided by Project Jonah, rescuers work to save pilot whales beached at Farewell Spit at the top of the South Island of New Zealand, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Department of Conservation reported that a pod of 49 long-finned pilot whales had beached themselves on Farewell Spit, a remote beach on the South Island that has been the site of many previous whale strandings. (AP)
trending

28 stranded whales refloated by volunteers in New Zealand

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Up to 200 volunteers helped keep the whales healthy and calm while they were beached.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A 680-metre-long road has been constructed using plastic waste, near Women's College.(ANI)
A 680-metre-long road has been constructed using plastic waste, near Women's College.(ANI)
trending

Road made with non-recyclable plastic waste inaugurated in Tripura

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Agartala Municipal Corporation almost generates 19 tonnes of plastic daily and such initiatives are expected to help the authority in better managing the plastic waste.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People shared all sorts of comments about the menu (representational image).(Unsplash)
People shared all sorts of comments about the menu (representational image).(Unsplash)
trending

Pune eatery's oddly specific list for customers leaves people giggling hard

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:40 PM IST
The picture of the menu shows a long list of things which the visitors are not allowed to do while visiting the place
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Disha Patani's pet dog named Goku.(Instagram/@dishapatani)
The image shows Disha Patani's pet dog named Goku.(Instagram/@dishapatani)
trending

Disha Patani shares sweet sun-kissed picture of her dog Goku. People love it

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:56 PM IST
The candid snap features the pet as he looks away from the camera. The innocent face of Patani's furry friend is truly dripping love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows online streamer Hayli Baez with her husband.(Twitter/@HayliNic)
The image shows online streamer Hayli Baez with her husband.(Twitter/@HayliNic)
trending

She uses scratch card to say ‘I’m pregnant’, husband’s reaction is pure joy

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:27 PM IST
“Every girl deserves this kind of reaction in their life,” online streamer Hayli Baez wrote while sharing the clip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the 'miracle pup' named Skipper.(Facebook/@NeelVeterinaryHospital)
The image shows the 'miracle pup' named Skipper.(Facebook/@NeelVeterinaryHospital)
trending

‘Miracle pup’ born with 6 legs beats the odds, survives. Here’s her story

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:32 AM IST
Skipper the 'miracle pup' has 1 head and chest cavity but 2 pelvic regions, 2 lower urinary tracts, 2 reproductive systems, 2 tails and 6 legs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's dog named Flash.(Instagram/@riteishd)
The image shows Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's dog named Flash.(Instagram/@riteishd)
trending

Riteish Deshmukh shares video of his dog Flash’s birthday ‘pawri’. It’s adorable

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:03 AM IST
"Happy Birthday Son #Flash," Riteish Deshmukh wrote while sharing the clip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People look at "The Scream" at the National Gallery in Oslo.(AP)
People look at "The Scream" at the National Gallery in Oslo.(AP)
trending

Norway museum says Edvard Munch wrote hidden ‘madman’ message on The Scream

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:52 AM IST
The painting which shows a waif-like figure cradling its head in its hands with its mouth agape, has become a global icon for the expression of human anxiety. The sentence — “can only have been painted by a madman” — was scribbled in the top left-hand corner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The surface of Mars directly below NASA's Mars Perseverance rover is seen using the Rover Down-Look Camera in this image.(via REUTERS)
The surface of Mars directly below NASA's Mars Perseverance rover is seen using the Rover Down-Look Camera in this image.(via REUTERS)
trending

NASA shares video of Perseverance rover’s landing on Mars. Watch

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:31 AM IST
The footage was recorded on Thursday by a series of cameras mounted at different angles of the multi-stage spacecraft as it carried the rover, named Perseverance, through the thin Martian atmosphere to a gentle touchdown inside a vast basin called Jezero Crater.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Special Security Unit (SSU) police members rollerblade during practice at the headquarters in Karachi, Pakistan.(REUTERS)
Special Security Unit (SSU) police members rollerblade during practice at the headquarters in Karachi, Pakistan.(REUTERS)
trending

Cops in Karachi put on roller skates to stop street crimes

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:04 AM IST
Farrukh Ali, chief of the unit, said officers on rollerblades could more easily chase thieves on motorcycles through the city of 20 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a screenshot from the video.(Facebook/@ManipalHospitalsIndia)
The image shows a screenshot from the video.(Facebook/@ManipalHospitalsIndia)
trending

Manipal Hospitals shares ‘pawri’ video with a very important message

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:54 AM IST
They shared several hashtags along with the post, including #LifesOn and #SayNoToPawri.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP