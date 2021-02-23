Too lazy to iron clothes? This game changer hack may just save you. Watch

If you are someone who finds the task of ironing clothes extremely boring then this Instagram clip is just what you need to see. Shared by Chantel Mila, the hack consists of basic ingredients that one can easily find in their homes. After watching this you may save some time to watch that last episode of a thriller series or just listen to your favourite music.

“This spray is so great for travel or for those hectic mornings when you’re rushing out of the house!” reads the caption alongside the clip. The video features a ‘magic potion’ that helps to smoothen out the wrinkles of cotton-blend clothes. With just some vinegar, conditioner and water, the hack may leave you amazed.

Shared on February 18, the clip has garnered over 78,800 views and several comments. While some found the hack highly effective, others expressed their eagerness to try it out. Many also requested for similar easy hacks useful in doing daily things.

“I NEED TO TRY THIS! I’m am so lazy when it comes to ironing, so much so, I use my hair straightener to do a last-minute iron,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is a game changer!” commented another. “Thanks to this smart hack. It’s a game changer. Just tried it and it works really well,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this easy hack?