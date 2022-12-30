Top 5 Guinness World Records from 2022 that left people stunned

Guinness World Records regularly shares and updates various categories in which people set records. From being the shortest man in the world to having the longest nails, there are several world records that never fail to surprise us. As the year 2022 comes to an end, we take a look at the top five world records that stunned netizens.

1. Monday becomes the 'worst day of the week'

Given that it is the first day of the week and many people dislike it since they have to work after the weekend, Guinness World Records has named Monday as the "worst day of the week." the Guinness World Records tweeted, "We're officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week."

we're officially giving monday the record of the worst day of the week — Guinness World Records (@GWR) October 17, 2022

2. Kerala jeweller designs mushroom-themed ring with 24,679 diamonds

The mushroom-themed ring known as "Ami" required 24,679 real diamonds to create, according to the website of Guinness World Records. Ami is the Sanskrit word for immortality, whilst the mushroom stands for "immortality" and "longevity."

The image posted by Guinness World Records shows the record-breaking ring with 24,679 natural diamonds.(Guinness World Records)

3. 5-year-old British girl publishes book

Bella Jay Dark, a five-year-old, set a new record for being the youngest person to publish a book (female). The Lost Cat, her book, sold more than the required minimum of 1,000 copies to qualify as a record in this category. Guinness World Records says that Dark and her mother, Chelsie Syme, worked together to create and illustrate the book, which was released by Oregon-based publisher Ginger Fyre Press.

The little girl and her book that won her a Guinness World Record. (Guinness World Records)

4. Man solves Rubik's Cube on a bicycle

Sarvagya Kulshreshtha, an Indian, has entered his time as the "fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube on a bicycle" in the Guinness World Records. Guinness World Records also posted a video of Sarvagya trying to break the record on their official Instagram page. The attempt's video has left internet users in amazement.

5. Couple with most body modifications

Argentina's Gabriela and Victor Hugo Peralta, a couple, have broken the previous record for most body modifications. Since they are so passionate about them, the pair has already had 98 tattoos and other physical modifications like 50 body piercings, eight microdermals, 14 body implants, five dental implants, four ear expanders, two ear bolts and more.

What do you think about these?