Top Twitch streamer Ludwig reacts to long-time trans fan’s death: 'She started following when I had 100 viewers'

Twitch streamer Ludwig, in an X post, paid tribute to one of his oldest viewers and followers who passed away. He also announced a charity stream in her memory. Twitch streamer Ludwig’s post on the death of his long-time follower has gone viral. (Instagram/@ludwigahgren)

“A couple weeks ago I found out one of my oldest viewers passed away. She started following when I had 100 viewers. She was super active in chat, funny, and helped turn my goofy dream of being a streamer into a full fledged career. She was also trans, and my community was one of the few places she felt comfortable expressing that in. So today in her memory I'm doing a charity stream for the Trevor project,” Ludwig wrote. The Trevor Project is a non-profit organisation in America with a mission to end suicide among LGBTQ+ young people.

“Ty to anyone who tunes in or donates. rip kanabana,” the streamer added.

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “It’s rare to see established streamers remembering their older viewers/audiences. You've gained my respect, Ludwig. She'd be glad she made the right person famous.” Another posted, “Kanabana sounds like they were truly special.”

A third added, “This is really beautiful. She'd be so proud of you for doing this.” A fourth commented, “This is a meaningful way to honour a community member's memory. May her soul rest in peace.”

Transphobia on live stream:

During the charity stream for Kanabana, Ludwig’s video received several transphobic comments. Following which, he got emotional and then lashed out saying, “It’s tough living on Earth,” he said, “But it is also a gunshot reminder, like, how extremely difficult it is, especially now if you’re trans.”

He also called out people for their transphobic remarks. “I feel like it’s such a callousness towards the livelihoods of people who just want to live their life. It’s such a f**king stupid focal point of politics, literally just to try and build a base to get elected. Like there’s literally no other reason. It is like the most pathetic part of the resurgence of right-wing politics.”

Who is Ludwig?

Ludwig Ahgren is one of the most influential streamers of the present time. He also has more than 6 million followers on YouTube. Before becoming a streaming star, he was a small-time content creator. He first gained recognition as a part-time Twitch live streamer with Super Smash Bros.

He turned to full-time streaming in 2019. In 2020, he raised $260,000 for Games for Love, a nonprofit organisation supporting children undergoing medical treatment, through the Ludwig Ahgren Championship Series 3.