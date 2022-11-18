Home / Trending / ‘Tragedy beyond measure’: IAS officer shares video of elephant chewing plastic bag

trending
Published on Nov 18, 2022 06:06 PM IST

IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared the video of an elephant chewing a plastic bag on Twitter.

The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the elephant eating plastic bag.(Screengrab)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Single use plastics pose a great threat to the environment. When discarded irresponsibly, they turn hazardous for the wildlife around us. Just like the situation shown in this video shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu. The video showing an elephant chewing a plastic bag has angered tweeple and sparked a chatter.

“When humans become slaves of throwaway plastic the price is paid by wild animals. It's a tragedy beyond measure,” she wrote and shared the video. She also added two hashtags - they’re #stopplasticpollution and #ClimateCrisis.

The video shows an elephant standing in the middle of a clearing. Within moments, the gentle giant picks up a piece of plastic bag with its trunk. After waving it around for a moment, the animal puts it in his mouth.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 7,400 views. The tweet has also received close to 340 likes. The video further prompted people to post various comments.

“So sad to see this Supriya,” shared a Twitter user. “So sad,” posted another. “It’s very unfortunate,” commented a third. “We are quite insensitive towards nature and take it for granted. We don't realize the harm we do daily. Either we need to mend ourselves or perish so that nature can survive freely,” expressed a fourth. “Very unfortunate,” wrote a fourth.

twitter viral video
