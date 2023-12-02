Triplets born in 1930 celebrate 93rd birthday, reveal secret of long and healthy life

A set of triplets made it to the list of Guinness World Records (GWR) after celebrating their birthday on December 1. Why? They broke a record to bag the title of ‘world’s oldest living triplets (male)’. Born in 1930, these brothers recently celebrated their 93rd birthday. Two images of the triplets born in 1930 who recently made it to the Guinness World Records list. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

Larry Alden Brown, Lon Bernard Brown, and Gene Carol Brown, the triplet brothers, have always shared a close relationship. One of them also shared the secret to their long and healthy life.

Larry told GWR that he and his brothers have always stayed away from ‘smoking, drinking, and drugs’. “We always had each other as friends as well as brothers and we were always each other’s protectors. We watched out for each other,” he added.

GWR also shared a descriptive caption on Instagram along with a series of pictures of the triplets. While some of the images show them celebrating together, a few are from their childhood and younger days.

“The last time the triplets were together was last year for their 92nd birthday when they were able to unite their families and spend quality time with one another!” GWR posted.

“The brothers also have four older siblings - three brothers and one sister, who have all passed away. Combined, the siblings have 9 children, 20 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren,” the organisation added.

