Triplets cartwheel in perfect synchronisation, viral video stuns people

Published on Nov 22, 2022 04:04 PM IST

The viral video of the triplets cartwheeling in perfect synchronisation was shared on Instagram.

ByTrisha Sengupta

If you are a regular social media user, you may have seen the videos that show amazing gymnastic skills of people. Those videos are entertaining to watch and often stun people. There is a latest inclusion to that list and it shows the skills of not one but three people. Shared on Instagram, the video shows three siblings doing cartwheel in perfect synchronisation.

The video is posted on an Instagram page called @ahy_triplets. The page is filled with different videos of the triplet brothers. The video they shared shows them doing a cartwheel perfectly.

The video opens to show a beautiful location with the triplets standing in the middle of the road. Soon they perform their mind-blowing act.

Take a look at the amazing video:

The video was posted on November 12. Since being shared, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 1.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has further prompted people to post various reactions.

“Wow.. The synchronisation is crazy,” wrote an Instagram user. “Gravity left the chat,” joked another. “Their moves after landing are also in sync.. they can be an idol if they want to,” expressed a third. “Great job guys! This is what hard work and dedication looks like,” wrote a fourth.

