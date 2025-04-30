Trump cabinet flaunts Gulf of America hats; Musk spotted with mysterious neck scar | Watch

All of President Donald Trump's cabinet members had Gulf of America hats placed in front of them during their first meeting after completing 100 days in power. The visual came a day after the president flaunted the hat ahead of his rally in Michigan on Tuesday. Meanwhile, some social media users spotted a scar on the Department of Government Efficiency chief, Elon Musk. Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacts while wearing a cap with the words "Gulf of America" (REUTERS)

The mark on Musk's neck is a scar from a 2020 surgery on his C5-C6 vertebrae to remove a bone spur pressing on his spinal cord. The injury happened during a sumo wrestling match at his 42nd birthday party in 2013, where he damaged a disc attempting a judo throw. The 53-year-old had another neck surgery in January 2025. However, there has been no confirmation of a scar from the latest procedure.

Musk wearing ‘multiple hats’

Billionaire adviser Elon Musk was seated next to Trump. He appeared to be busy with his two hats - one a DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) cap and the other a Gulf of America hat. He stacked them atop one another.

Trump said, "I love the double hat by the way. He's the only one who can get away with it."

"I told you I wear a lot of hats. Even my hat has a hat," Musk joked. The Tesla CEO added that 'people voted for secure borders, safe cities, and sensible spending and that's what they've gotten. A tremendous amount has been accomplished in the first 100 days'.

Trump blames Biden for the economy

Meanwhile, President Trump blamed the Biden administration for the poor performance of the country's economy in his first 100 days.

“We came in on January 20. So this is Biden, and you can even say the next quarter is sort of Biden, because it doesn’t just happen on a daily or hourly basis, but we’re turning it around," Trump said at the cabinet meeting.