Trump-supporting CEO rants about destruction of American manufacturing jobs. His own firm makes t-shirts in Nicaragua

Anthony Constantino, CEO of Sticker Mule, recently took to social media to express concern over the decline of American manufacturing jobs, attributing the issue to Democratic policies. However, his comments have drawn criticism due to Sticker Mule's own manufacturing practices.

What sparked the row

In a post shared on the social media platform X, Constantino wrote, "Democrats train their supporters to openly wish for the destruction of American Manufacturing jobs." This prompted responses highlighting that Sticker Mule's T-shirts are manufactured in Nicaragua, raising questions about the company's commitment to domestic production.

Constantino is a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump, who has vowed to revive American manufacturing jobs and crack down on immigration. The CEO of Sticker Mule has an X banner that reads “Vote for Trump”, while his profile picture shows him wearing a T-shirt that says “Trump for peace”.

The hilarious reactions

Social media users were quick to point out that Constantino’s argument about loss of American manufacturing jobs was rather watered down by the fact that he himself sources his T-shirts from overseas.

Canadian menswear writer and prominent social media commentator Derek Guy was among those who called him out. “Hi Anthony! I agree, we should support US manufacturing jobs. I see you're the CEO of Sticker Mule and your $20 t-shirts are made in Nicaragua. As you know, cheap imports make it hard for US factories. Would you be interested in supporting US manufacturers? I can help for a fee,” Guy wrote on X.

The offer to help prompted a caustic response from the CEO.

Dozens of other social media users also called out Constantino for hypocrisy.

“Your T-shirts are made in Nicaragua,” wrote one person. “I was a customer of yours. Thanks to this tweet—and the fact you manufacture your products overseas while simultaneously bashing Americans who are pissed you don't put your money where your mouth is— I will no longer be one,” X user Joshua said.

“Hey why aren't your shirts made in America?” a person questioned the CEO of Sticker Mule.