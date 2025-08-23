Tumhare jaise log replace karna mushkil nahi’: Employee resigns after boss’ remark, then this happens

A Reddit post about an employee’s move after a boss’ rude remark has sparked a discussion on toxic workplace culture in India. In the post, the Redditor claimed they submitted their resignation after their manager’s remark about replacing them. A post about the Indian workplace has piqued people’s interest. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“My resignation flipped the entire game,” the Reddit user wrote. The post is shared by an unverified user. HT.com has not independently verified the claims.

The individual claimed, “My manager used to taunt me almost daily: ‘Tumhare jaise log replace karna mushkil nahi.’ Next morning, I placed my resignation letter on his desk and said: ‘Best of luck, ek mahine mein replacement dhoondh lo.’ Within two hours, I got a call from HR: ‘Can we discuss a counteroffer?’ Bas. That was the moment I realised — sometimes the real power is just walking away,” the employee posted.

How did social media react?

An individual suggested, “Don’t take counter offers at all. A manager should realise the value of an employee, not after they resign. They just wanted to squeeze the maximum out of you by gaslighting, low-balling and making you underestimate your worth. If you have an offer in hand, they don’t think at all about counteroffers, even if they were to offer more. Some managers may go on an ego trip to teach you a lesson by giving a higher offer, scuttling your impending switch, and later only putting you in PIP.”

Another added, “Right now, they are only offering you a counter as they won’t be able to onboard someone as your replacement within the available duration. They can get someone with your skills, but not someone who knows enough about the project to ensure continuity. If you accept a counteroffer, they will have all the time in the world to find your replacement and put you on PIP.” A third expressed, “That’s true for a toxic workplace. I have been counteroffered, stayed back and had a great time.”

A fourth wrote, “Never accept any disrespect at work. Toxic managers like that are the reason most people quit their jobs. I hope you already have an offer. Best wishes. Don't accept the counteroffer that will only give the manager more reason to make your life miserable.”